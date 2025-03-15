Bus, pickup truck involved in crash in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bus and pickup truck crashed in Ross Township on Saturday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash happened on the 4100 block of Brighton Road at 5:04 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Regional Transit for more details and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

