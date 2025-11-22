Bus Stops Here Foundation Toy Drive is underway

PITTSBURGH — Once again this year, Channel 11’s Jerome Bettis and the Bus Stops Here Foundation are holding a toy drive to benefit local children.

Click on the video and follow the QR code directly to the Amazon Wish List to buy a toy that local children have wished for.

On December 20, toys will be passed out at the Boys & Girls Club of Western PA and Joey Porter’s Jasmine Nyree Center.

Bus Stops Here Foundation Toy Drive Bus Stops Here Foundation Toy Drive (WPXI/WPXI)

