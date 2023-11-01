Business damaged in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

According to Allegheny County 911, police were called to the 300 block of Brownsville Road at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Our crew at the scene said the front door of Candy Safe Market was shot up and a bullet also hit the Family Dollar store.

It doesn’t appear anyone was hurt in the shooting.

This is a developing story and Channel 11′s Talia Kirkland is at the scene.

