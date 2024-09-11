Busy Butler intersection set to close for 2 weeks as part of improvement project

BUTLER, Pa. — A busy intersection in Butler County will close for two weeks as part of continued work on a corridor improvement project on Route 68 in Butler and Connoquenessing Townships.

Meridian Road will be closed Sept. 16 through Oct. 1 at the intersection of Meridian Road, Benbrook Road and Route 68. The work is to replace signals, install turn lanes and improve the corridor.

PennDOT said drivers should use Whitestown Road to access Meridian Road from Route 68.

The $18.7 million, three-year project includes signal replacements, turn lane installation and corridor improvements to enhance safety and reduce congestion along Route 68.

