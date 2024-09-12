Woman accused of killing and eating a cat in Ohio is not an immigrant, was born in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — An Ohio woman is facing charges after police say she killed and ate a cat.

Our sister station WHIO in Dayton reports Alexis Ferrell, 27, of Canton, is accused of killing and eating a cat in front of several other people.

The news comes as some people on social media claimed a case of a Haitian immigrant eating peoples’ pets was caught on police body camera in Springfield, Ohio. As WHIO reports, the video was actually from Canton, which is more than two hours away from Springfield in Northeast Ohio.

Former President Donald Trump also brought up claims immigrants were eating pets in Springfield during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Ferrell is not Haitian. She was born in Ohio and graduated from high school in Canton, according to public records and newspaper reports the Associated Press reviewed.

Springfield city leaders shared the following statement with WHIO:

“In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community. Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents’ homes. Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic.”

Ferrell is charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals, cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Stark County, Ohio jail.

