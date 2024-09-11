FBI Pittsburgh issues statement after threats made against multiple area schools

PITTSBURGH — The FBI Pittsburgh has issued a statement after multiple schools across the region received threats this week.

The bureau says they are aware of the threats and remain in close coordination with police to assist however possible.

In the statement, the FBI reminds neighbors that issuing a threat of any kind can be a violation of state or federal law. Anyone found responsible for threats will be investigated.

Channel 11 is aware of threats made at multiple local districts throughout the week, including two on Wednesday in the Butler Area School District and Armstrong High School.

Read the full statement below:

“The FBI is aware of recent threats directed toward multiple school districts across Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. We remain in close coordination with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance where appropriate. That includes gathering intelligence, sharing information, tracking down leads, and working with partners to identify and mitigate threats quickly and effectively.

“Issuing a threat of any kind promoting violence can be a violation of state and/or federal law. Those found responsible will be thoroughly investigated, and FBI Pittsburgh will immediately engage with our local, state, and federal partners to leverage the full extent of the law.

“These threats disrupt school, waste resources, and put first responders and innocent people in unnecessary danger.

“FBI Pittsburgh stands committed and ready to respond to any immediate threat involving any educational institution 24 hours a day. We encourage students, teachers, administrators, and parents to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities that could represent a threat to 911, to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or online at tips.fbi.gov.”

