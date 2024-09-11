At least 1 person dead after crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person has died after a crash in North Versailles on Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Route 30 between Isaac and Jacob streets just after 5:30 p.m., an Allegheny County 911 supervisor confirmed.
Channel 11′s Rich Pierce is working to learn more.
Our crew at the scene can see a small sedan and a box truck.
Allegheny County police are assisting at the scene.
