At least 1 person dead after crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person has died after a crash in North Versailles on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Route 30 between Isaac and Jacob streets just after 5:30 p.m., an Allegheny County 911 supervisor confirmed.

Our crew at the scene can see a small sedan and a box truck.

Allegheny County police are assisting at the scene.

