Busy ramp off Parkway East closing nightly starting Monday

PITTSBURGH — A busy ramp off the Parkway East is closing nightly starting Oct. 9.
The Forbes Avenue/Oakland Exit will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late December.
It’s part of a $35.4 million project involving several bridges and ramps around the Boulevard of the Allies.
Here’s PennDOT’s detour:
- Pass the closed ramp.
- Continue through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.
- Take the ramp to the Edgewood Swissvale Exit.
- Bear right toward Swissvale.
- Left onto Monongahela Avenue.
- Left onto South Braddock Avenue.
- Take the ramp toward 376 West.
- Go through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.
- Take the ramp to North 885 Oakland to Bates Street.
- Turn left onto Boulevard of the Allies.
- Turn right onto Craft Avenue.
You can find more information here.
