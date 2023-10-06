Busy ramp off Parkway East closing nightly starting Monday

PITTSBURGH — A busy ramp off the Parkway East is closing nightly starting Oct. 9.

The Forbes Avenue/Oakland Exit will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late December.

It’s part of a $35.4 million project involving several bridges and ramps around the Boulevard of the Allies.

Here’s PennDOT’s detour:

Pass the closed ramp.

Continue through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Take the ramp to the Edgewood Swissvale Exit.

Bear right toward Swissvale.

Left onto Monongahela Avenue.

Left onto South Braddock Avenue.

Take the ramp toward 376 West.

Go through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Take the ramp to North 885 Oakland to Bates Street.

Turn left onto Boulevard of the Allies.

Turn right onto Craft Avenue.

You can find more information here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group