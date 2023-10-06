Local

Busy ramp off Parkway East closing nightly starting Monday

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — A busy ramp off the Parkway East is closing nightly starting Oct. 9.

The Forbes Avenue/Oakland Exit will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late December.

It’s part of a $35.4 million project involving several bridges and ramps around the Boulevard of the Allies.

Here’s PennDOT’s detour:

  • Pass the closed ramp.
  • Continue through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.
  • Take the ramp to the Edgewood Swissvale Exit.
  • Bear right toward Swissvale.
  • Left onto Monongahela Avenue.
  • Left onto South Braddock Avenue.
  • Take the ramp toward 376 West.
  • Go through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.
  • Take the ramp to North 885 Oakland to Bates Street.
  • Turn left onto Boulevard of the Allies.
  • Turn right onto Craft Avenue.

You can find more information here.

