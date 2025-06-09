Butler County beagle needs flight to adoptive family in Colorado

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The Butler County Humane Society is looking for someone to fly Bella, a beagle mix, to her forever home in Colorado.

Officials at the Humane Society say Bella was surrendered because her owners were unable to take her to the vet to see why she stopped using her back legs.

Officials got Bella to the vet and found out she has a disc issue that’s caused her paralysis. They got her a wheelchair, donated by the non-profit pet wheelchair and prosthetics organization Joey’s PAW.

A Pittsburgh native who now lives in Jefferson County, Colo., adopted Bella. Officials say the new owner has experience with paralyzed dogs and was the owner of Watson the Super Puggle.

Bella will be “so spoiled” and have an “amazing life” at her new home, says kennel manager Megan Barber. Bella will do emotional support animal work with kids and adults with special needs.

However, because of Bella’s paralysis and bladder issues, she must be flown to Colorado, Barber says. The Humane Society is trying to see if anyone can fly Bella to her forever home.

