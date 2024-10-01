Butler County business collecting supplies for Hurricane Helene victims

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Cleanup continues across the south, days after the effects of Hurricane Helene decimated communities, including those in East Tennessee, a special place for the krill recycling family.

“We take all of our employees there for 4th of July, so it has a connection to us…the smokey mountains are different, it means a lot to us, there’s a lot of memories we’ve had there as a group. To see those poor people out of place, it’s heartbreaking,” said Shaun Krill, owner of Krill Recycling.

This week, Shaun and his wife, Amanda, started collecting supplies at their Butler County scrapyard, enlisting the help of other businesses, local schools, and community members.

“I try to think about if I was in that situation what I like. That’s why I brought some sweet tea, some water…the flavored water instead,” said Brian Pitchford, who dropped off donations Tuesday morning.

“Baby formula is a huge thing right now that they’re asking for,” Krill said.

Krill is in the process of filling a trailer with supplies to take down South. He said people have been dropping off donations nonstop and have even shipped them as well.

“We have a lady from Colorado who is sending us some Amazon stuff, we had a gentleman reach out to us from New Hampshire who sent boxes of Chewy stuff for dogs and cats…” Krill said.

Donations will be accepted at krill recycling this week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and until 1 p.m. Saturday. Krill and his team plan to leave Saturday to take the first round of donations. They’ll make more trips in the coming weeks.

