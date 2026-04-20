Still no word from Aaron Rodgers, Steelers remain in limbo at Quarterback

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com

The NFL Draft is just three days away, and the Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t know who will be their quarterback in 2026. The Steelers have not received word from Aaron Rodgers on his future, and there is no expectation of a final decision prior to the NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Steelers open Monday’s bonus minicamp with Will Howard as the starting quarterback, with Rodgers’ decision likely still weeks away.

“Aaron Rodgers has been in regular communication with Steelers officials, including Mike McCarthy who he knows very well from his days with the Packers. They’ve talked plenty about life, as well as football. Rodgers has also been training when he’s been at home back in California. But to this point, he has not told the Steelers affirmatively that he’s going to be back in Pittsburgh for a 22nd NFL season,” Pelissero said onGood Morning Football.

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