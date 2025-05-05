Butler County man indicted for threats to President Trump, other U.S. officials

PITTSBURGH — A grand jury has indicted a Butler County man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump.

Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced the eight-count indictment against Shawn Monper on Friday.

Monper was arrested and federally charged back in April.

Investigators say Monper threatened to kill President Trump, members of his administration and immigration agents.

Monper is being held in the Butler County Prison. For each charge, he faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

