Butler County police chase suspect taken into custody, troopers say

BUTLER, Pa. — State Police in Butler County arrested a man who they said led them on a chase after a traffic stop, leading to an hours-long search Monday night.

Monday night, people who live on Old East Butler Road and Davis Roads could hear a State Police helicopter for hours. They were searching for a man now identified as 31-year-old Jumal McQueen from Youngstown, Ohio.

“They were out here for about an hour, and then they went away for an hour or two, and then around 12:30 [a.m.] they were back out here,” said Justin Weichey, who lives nearby. “The cops were back and forth pretty much all night until, the last I’d seen them, was probably about 2:30 [a.m.].”

State Police said this all started when a trooper tried to pull McQueen over in the area of North Monroe Street and East Brady Street in Butler around 6:30 p.m. Troopers said McQueen didn’t stop and sped off east on Route 68 to get away from the trooper. State Police then said McQueen turned onto Fared Drive, pulled his car into a driveway, and ran off into the woods toward Old East Butler Road.

“Our neighbor up here, he tried to get into her house, I guess,” Weichey said.

According to State Police, that neighbor told them McQueen came to her door asking for help, saying he ran out of gas. Troopers said she gave him the phone to call for help, then shut and locked the door.

Troopers said McQueen tried to open that woman’s door after she locked it and then stepped off the porch. Troopers said the woman in the home asked him what he was doing, and said McQueen then just asked, ‘Did you call 911?’ before running away from the home.

Troopers have not said where or how they found McQueen.

Neighbors are glad he’s in custody without anyone getting hurt.

“Oh for sure, it takes a lot of peace of mind,” Weichey said. “You definitely don’t want that in your neighborhood.”

