Butler County releases 911 calls from shooting at July Trump rally

BUTLER, Pa. — Butler County has released 911 calls from the July shooting at the Trump rally in Butler.

NBC, along with several other news outlets, sued to get the public records. They were released Tuesday as part of a settlement of the public records lawsuit.

Fifteen 911 calls were released. In many of them, you hear screaming and chaos as dispatchers work to get critical information from callers about those injured.

“The Butler Fair is getting shot up,” one caller told 911.

“We’re at the Butler Farm Show Grounds. We need assistance now!” another told dispatchers.

You can hear callers’ fear and some frustration.

“They just tried to kill President Trump. You might want to make a note of that,” one caller told dispatchers.

One call came from the wife of one of the men who was shot and injured. She was trying to find out where her husband was taken and if anyone had information on his condition. We now know that man was in critical condition after the shooting but did survive.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group