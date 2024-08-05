Butler Farm Show starts, marking first major event on grounds since assassination attempt on Trump

BUTLER — The Butler Farms Show kicks off on Monday.

It’s the first major event on the grounds since the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13.

On Channel 11 morning news, reporter Nicole Ford is out in Butler before the gates open for the show, explaining how organizers plan to keep the expected 50,000 visitors safe.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group