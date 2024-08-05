Homicide investigation underway in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — A homicide investigation is underway in Arnold.

A spokesperson for the Westmoreland County District Attorney said a suspect is in custody.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson confirmed he has been called to the scene but has not released any further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

