Butler man accused of threatening president, police online

BUTLER, Pa. — A Butler man is accused of threatening multiple government and law enforcement officials online.

According to the criminal complaint, 36-year-old David Stewart left threatening comments on social media pages for President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, Pennsylvania State Police and others.

The complaint details numerous comments, including one left Jan. 23 on an X post by the White House, where Stewart allegedly said, “Ill bl ow(sic) up the @WhiteHouse.”

In another comment on Jan. 23, Stewart allegedly tagged PSP Troop D’s X account, saying, “Theres(sic) a bomb in your parking lot.” Police say troopers exited their building and conducted a sweep of the lot in response.

Police say troopers confronted Stewart while he was at a Sheetz on Wednesday, and he was taken to PSP barracks for questioning.

Stewart reportedly troopers that he made the posts because he was angry and frustrated over alleged events following the 2024 assassination attempt of the president in Butler.

Stewart was at the rally, according to the complaint. He told investigators that he was threatened by law enforcement that day, and nothing was done about it.

Online court records show Stewart is charged with one felony count of making terroristic threats that cause serious public inconvenience. He is being held at the Butler County Prison and has been unable to post bail, which is set at $500,000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group