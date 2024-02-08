Butler man arrested after multiple cars ransacked, items stolen

BUTLER, Pa. — A Butler man has been arrested after multiple cars were ransacked and items were stolen.

Butler City police said one of the victims had video of a potential suspect, who was later identified as Elijah Claypoole, 24.

Officers saw video of Claypoole going into his home while wearing the same clothes he had on during the thefts.

Police executed a search warrant on Claypoole’s home and found many of the stolen items.

Claypoole was taken to the Butler County Jail.

According to police, items were found in the home that had not been reported stolen. Any resident who is missing items is asked to call 911.

Claypoole is facing multiple charges including theft, loitering and prowling, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group