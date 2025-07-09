Butler man threatens to blow up himself, woman, dog with propane tank, police say

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening to blow up himself, a woman and a dog with a propane tank in Butler County.

Police say they were called to a home in the 700 block of Herman Road in Summit Township Sunday for an inactive domestic situation.

A woman told police that James Saffell, 52, of Butler, had brought a propane tank into the home’s living room. He allegedly opened it twice, threatened to blow up himself, her and their dog.

The woman said she could smell propane and saw Saffell hold a lighter by the tank.

Saffell was not at the home when police arrived, and officers were unable to contact him.

Police say the woman had numerous injuries, which she claimed were from fights she had with Saffell over the last few days.

The woman said bruises on her arms were caused by Saffell grabbing her repeatedly, a lump on her forehead and a swollen lip were from being struck with a cellphone and a large red mark on her chest/neck was from having a pillow held over her face.

Court records show Saffell was arrested Tuesday.

Charges against him include aggravated assault, strangulation, making terroristic threats and related charges.

Saffell is set to face Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton for a preliminary hearing Aug. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

