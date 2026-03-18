Butler Memorial Hospital techs hold informational picket amid negotiations

BUTLER, Pa. — Since August, 235 technical professionals at Butler Memorial Hospital have been negotiating with Independence Health System for their first contract.

“We’re asking for fair market wages, fair market health care, we want to retain staff here,” said Dylan Douthett, Licensed Practical Nurse at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Douthett said PASNAP, the union representing the techs, has had 19 bargaining sessions so far.

“I want them to come to collective bargaining and care as much as I do,” he told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek at an informational picket outside of the hospital on Wednesday.

“We’re not asking for more than what we’re worth,” added Don Geibel, a tech at the hospital.

Geibel and other techs are worried staff will keep leaving for other hospitals, which will hurt the care for patients at Butler Memorial.

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“We’ve had people leave just in the last couple weeks I know of three people who have left for $6 more an hour, $8 more an hour at neighboring hospitals,” Geibel said.

Independence Health System, the owner of Butler Memorial Hospital, sent a statement to Channel 11 about the contract negotiations.

“Real progress happens at the bargaining table. Butler Memorial Hospital has negotiated, and will continue to negotiate, in good faith with the tech union to reach a fair contract,” said Kelley Skoloda, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer with Independence Health System. ”Public stunts and inflammatory claims may generate headlines, but they do not change the facts – Butler Memorial Hospital is committed to a respectful process focused on the best outcomes for our staff and patients. To say otherwise is misleading to our community.”

That statement doesn’t sit well with the techs who are trying to get a contract.

“That’s offensive. That’s really offensive,” Douthett said. “At any time, they can come down and come talk to us. I would gladly reach out my hand and say, thanks for coming down. Let’s talk. Let’s go back inside. Let’s talk about this. Let’s come to healthy agreements. Let’s be civil.”

Techs who were picketing on Wednesday tell Channel 11 there are four more bargaining sessions currently scheduled, and they are staying optimistic.

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