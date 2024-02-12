Local

Butler native Bret Michaels stopping at Star Lake while on tour this summer

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Bret Michaels performs during a half-time show at the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals # of the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions # of the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bret Michaels through the years GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Bret Michaels performs during a half-time show at the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals # of the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions # of the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — The frontman of Poison, who is a Butler native, is coming back to western Pennsylvania while on his second solo tour.

The Pavilion at Star Lake announced Bret Michaels is bringing his Parti Gras 2.0 tour to its stage on July 13. Michaels is bringing Don Felder, Dee Snider and Lou Gramm with him on the six-stop tour.

Michaels says this tour features killer hits, but no fillers, during a feel-good show.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with presale on Thursday at 10 a.m. with the code ENERGY.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • West Mifflin, Pittsburgh Public schools aren’t allowing visitors Monday over reported threat
  • Man killed during argument with girlfriend’s father
  • Super Bowl OT means free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings
  • VIDEO: 11 Investigates: Controversial plan to put armed officers in schools
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read