Butler native Bret Michaels stopping at Star Lake while on tour this summer

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — The frontman of Poison, who is a Butler native, is coming back to western Pennsylvania while on his second solo tour.

The Pavilion at Star Lake announced Bret Michaels is bringing his Parti Gras 2.0 tour to its stage on July 13. Michaels is bringing Don Felder, Dee Snider and Lou Gramm with him on the six-stop tour.

Michaels says this tour features killer hits, but no fillers, during a feel-good show.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with presale on Thursday at 10 a.m. with the code ENERGY.

