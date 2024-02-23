Local

Butler Save A Lot to close this weekend

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Butler County map Butler County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BUTLER, Pa. — A grocery store in Butler will be permanently closed at the end of the week.

Save A Lot in Butler will be closed on Feb. 24.

“We take the decision to close any Save A Lot location very seriously. Recently, the independent licensees who own and operate the Butler, Pa., store made the difficult decision to close the location on Feb. 24. We recognize the impact this store closure will have, and are exploring ways to continue to serve the Butler community,” Save A Lot said in a statement.

There’s no word on what led to the decision to close the store.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Avella man, 21, killed in single-vehicle crash
  • Allegheny County, Pittsburgh to enact Code Blue this weekend
  • Cyberattack causes prescription delays at pharmacies nationwide
  • VIDEO: Pittsburghers will get partial view of upcoming eclipse; for a better view, plan a trip to Erie
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read