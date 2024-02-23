Butler Save A Lot to close this weekend

BUTLER, Pa. — A grocery store in Butler will be permanently closed at the end of the week.

Save A Lot in Butler will be closed on Feb. 24.

“We take the decision to close any Save A Lot location very seriously. Recently, the independent licensees who own and operate the Butler, Pa., store made the difficult decision to close the location on Feb. 24. We recognize the impact this store closure will have, and are exploring ways to continue to serve the Butler community,” Save A Lot said in a statement.

There’s no word on what led to the decision to close the store.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group