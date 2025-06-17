Butler woman accused of trying to set house on fire while she and her kids were inside

BUTLER, Pa. — A Butler woman is facing several felony charges after police say she tried to set her house on fire with her kids inside.

Court documents reveal police were called to a North Chestnut Street home in Butler early Saturday evening, seeing light smoke and smelling something burning once they got inside.

Then, the officers heard someone yelling for help from the attic. That’s when they found Tanya Richter barricading herself in a room in the attic with two young kids who were screaming and crying.

One officer carried the children to safety while others tried to take Richter into custody. The court document claims Richter kicked and bit officers as they tried to put her in handcuffs and get her into a squad car.

A witness that officers spoke with said Richter lit towels on fire with matches. The court documents say officers found burned papers by the front door and on a kitchen counter, as well as a phone battery in a cup of water.

Richter is being held in the Butler County Prison on 11 charges, including aggravated assault, arson and endangering the welfare of children.

