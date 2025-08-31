Bystander rescues boy walking on Hersheypark monorail tracks

HERSHEY, Pa. — A heart-stopping video shows a child walking on a monorail track at Hersheypark on Saturday.

NBC News affiliate WGAL reports that the boy was reported missing around 5 p.m. after becoming separated from his parents. As park officials searched for him, they say he entered a secured area for the monorail and stayed there for around 20 minutes before walking on the track.

The video shared with WGAL shows a panicked crowd working to get the boy to safety. A man is seen jumping on the tracks and carrying the boy to safety.

Hersheypark officials said the monorail was not operating and was chained off when the child was on the tracks.

The boy was not hurt and was reunited with his family within half an hour of being reported missing.

