Bystander steps in to help officer involved in scuffle with suspect in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — A 23-year-old West View man who was arrested for fighting another man and a police officer on Tuesday apparently didn’t want to give up.

It wasn’t until police told him they were going to use a taser on him that he finally surrendered.

Anna Farbaugh lives right across the street from the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Center Avenue, where chaos unfolded Tuesday morning.

“Between 9:30, 10:30 - just sitting in the living room and all of the sudden we see like six to seven police cars. We look outside and we’re like what’s going on out here because nothing it’s never like that around here,” Farbaugh said.

According to police paperwork, everything started when Joshua Pratt reportedly hit a random man in the face. When a West View police officer tried to arrest Pratt, he started fighting that officer.

Authorities say that while the officer was fighting with Pratt, he couldn’t get to his radio, so a Good Samaritan got on the police channel and said the officer needed backup. Neighbors are grateful for the Good Samaritan stepping in to help.

“It’s good that somebody was thinking fast and did that,” Farbaugh said.

Paperwork says Pratt fought until another officer got him on the ground with the taser they said they were going to use on him.

He was taken into custody and put in the Allegheny County Jail.

The West View police officer went to the hospital with some scrapes to his elbow and a possible pulled muscle.

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