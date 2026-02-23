Caliente donates nearly $14,000 in sales from pizza honoring Steelers legend to Light of Life

Sales of a pizza made to honor a Steelers legend are now helping those in need in Pittsburgh.

From Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, Caliente Pizza & Draft House sold 676 Wolfley 73 pizzas, a pie made to honor Craig Wolfley.

And, 75% of the proceeds from selling those pizzas — $11,843.25 —plus an additional $2,000 from Caliente’s second-place win in the national Tyson Foods Great Pizza Give Back Contest are going to Light of Life Rescue.

“The Wolfley 73 was created to be more than just a pizza — it was meant to carry forward Craig’s legacy of generosity and compassion,” said Nick Bogacz, founder of Caliente Pizza & Draft House. “Seeing our guests rally behind this pizza and help us make such a meaningful impact for Light of Life is incredibly powerful. This is exactly what Craig stood for.”

The Wolfley 73 became a permanent pizza at the restaurant in September, inspired by one of Wolfley’s catchphrases, “Great googly moogly! This one’s got heart.”

It features a smooth red sauce, a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses, crispy cup and char pepperoni, savory meatballs, a drizzle of hot honey and a parmesan finish.

But annual donations from the sales of this pizza isn’t the only way Caliente is giving back. The restaurant is also donating 25 pizzas in partnership with Slice Out Hunger in celebration of National Pizza Day.

Restaurant officials say the donated pizzas will support families and individuals facing food insecurity in the Pittsburgh region.

