Caliente Pizza opening location in Beaver Stadium

After establishing locations in Pittsburgh’s major entertainment venues, including Acrisure Stadium, PNC Park and PPG Paints Arena, Caliente Pizza & Draft House is now selling pizza in another Pennsylvania location — Beaver Stadium, home to Pennsylvania State University’s Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s first football game of the season takes place Saturday against West Virginia University and Caliente is arriving in the stadium just in time.

The restaurant is opening booths in Stand One of the stadium’s Field Level and Stand 23 of the Concourse Level.

“Opening locations in Beaver Stadium presents the perfect opportunity for Caliente to extend its footprint beyond the Pittsburgh region, and appeal to even more demographics and communities, from students to local sports fans and Happy Valley residents,” Caliente owner and founder Nick Bogacz said.

Caliente will be selling Sicilian slices of pepperoni and cheese and a variety of beverages.

