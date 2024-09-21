California Area School District warns parents, says students may have been exposed to whooping cough

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — The California Area School District is warning parents after students were potentially exposed to whooping cough.

The district did not say which school or building the potential exposure is impacting.

Whooping cough begins with cold symptoms and a cough, which becomes worse over the next couple of weeks.

Any parent whose child is coughing is encouraged to contact their pediatrician.

Students who come down with whooping cough can return to school after taking medication for five days, the district said.

Anyone with questions about whooping cough can call the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

