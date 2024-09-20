K-9 officers sweeping Pine-Richland School District campus

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several police and K-9 units responded to the Pine-Richland School District campus Friday.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene said at least two K-9 officers are on the property sweeping the campus interior and exterior.

Our crew also said there are currently no vehicles allowed on the property and that all vehicles on the property are also being swept.

There is currently no word on what caused the police presence.

