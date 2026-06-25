California Borough Police asking for help finding missing boy

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — The California Borough Police Department is asking for help finding a missing boy.

Eric Huweart is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and curly brown hair.

Police said Eric was last seen at his home at 133 Spring Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday and was reported to be carrying a gray tent and a black backpack. It’s unknown what he was wearing and which direction he went.

Anyone with information on Eric’s whereabouts is asked to contact the California Borough Police Department or Washington County 911 immediately.

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