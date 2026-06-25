DA’s office renews push for information in 11-year-old unsolved homicide case

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local district attorney’s office is shining a light on a homicide that has been unsolved for over a decade.

On Wednesday, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s office renewed efforts to find leads in Drew Molinari’s murder.

In a release, the office said it is bringing the case back into the public eye in hopes of finding new evidence or information that could lead to an arrest.

Molinari was 34-years-old when he was shot and killed at Minniti Motorsports in Rostraver Township on May 11, 2015. The auto body shop was formerly located at the Tri-County Shopping Plaza off Route 201 near I-70. Detectives said Molinari worked there as a clerk.

Police said Molinari arrived for his shift at 8 a.m. Fifteen minutes later, a man who was wearing a blue hoodie and a facial covering walked into the store and shot Molinari multiple times. The gunman was inside the store for two minutes before leaving.

The release said the suspect vehicle was a silver or gray 2003 Chevrolet Impala that was driving without wheel coverings.

This is not the first time law enforcement has tried to breathe new life into the case. In 2017, two years after the murder, police released surveillance videos and photos to the public in hopes it would lead to more tips.

Click here to watch a video showing that surveillance video and those photos.

Greg Resetar was the Rostraver police chief at the time the case originally went cold.

“There’s not a day that goes by that we’re not haunted by it. I can’t put myself in the family’s position. I’d be beating down doors if it were my family member, but we’re haunted by it just as much,” Resetar told Channel 11 in 2017.

Molinari’s mother, Dawn Brady, also spoke with Channel 11 at that time. She described her son as goodhearted.

“It’s not fair,” Brady said. “He wasn’t a perfect boy. He wasn’t a perfect man. He was a goodhearted person. He’d give you the shirt off his back. He helped people all the time. He didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve to die like that.”

Despite the time that has passed, investigators said on Wednesday that they have continued to comb over police reports, interviews, evidence and relevant tips.

As their investigation continues, they are calling on anyone with information that is relevant to the case to call Westmoreland County Detectives at 724-830-3949.

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