The Calling announced as headline act for 2025 Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — Platinum-selling American rock band The Calling will headline the Highmark Light Up Night 2025 in Downtown Pittsburgh on Nov. 22.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced that the band, known for hits like “Wherever You Will Go,” will perform a free live concert at the Xfinity Riverside Stage at 8:30 p.m.

“After all these years, we are more excited than ever to share our new sound and take our fans on this new journey with us,” the band wrote in an official statement.

The Calling, which recently released the single “Stand Up Now” in 2024 after a 20-year hiatus, expressed enthusiasm about their evolving music while maintaining their unique essence.

The event is part of the annual Light Up Night celebration, which features various performances and activities throughout Downtown Pittsburgh.

Click here for a full schedule of performances and events.

