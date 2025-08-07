Cam Heyward, Bruster’s launch limited-time ice cream flavor that supports The Heyward House

The Steelers’ season is about to begin, which normally would mean the return of the Heyward Blitz Sundae at Bruster’s Real Ice Cream.

But this year, star Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward and Bruster’s decided to try something new with their annual partnership that supports The Heyward House. Instead of the Heyward Blitz, Bruster’s is serving Cam’s Cookie Creation for a limited time.

Available until Aug. 31, the flavor blends Bruster’s classic chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream with OREO cookie pieces and a rich fudge ripple. And, for every purchase of the flavor in any form, Bruster’s will donate $1 to The Heyward House, which supports kids and families across the Pittsburgh region.

Bruster’s officials say they believe in serving the community, as well as serving fresh, handcrafted treats.

“That’s why we’re proud to continue our partnership with Cam Heyward in support of The Heyward House,” Jennifer Brinker said. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to giving back, and we’re honored to stand with Cam in making a real difference, one scoop at a time.”

In a statement, The Heyward House expressed its gratitude for the continued partnership.

“Not only does Cam create an original flavor that sparks his taste buds, but they continue to support us by providing their delectable ice cream at some of our events and making a generous donation each year. Bruster’s Ice Cream goes above and beyond as a partner of The Heyward House,” the statement read in part.

