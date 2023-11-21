Cam Heyward, teammates give Thanksgiving meals to local families

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Cam Heyward and some of his Steelers teammates helped distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need on Monday.

PHOTOS: Cam Heyward’s organization gives Thanksgiving meals to local families

The distribution was held at the market at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne.

Recipients were able to pick out items they needed for a holiday meal.

“Finding different ways to give back, especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas time, make sure people can put food on the table,” Heyward said.

This is the fifth year Heyward’s organization, The Heyward House, has taken part in the event.

