Can the Steelers’ Monday night streak turn around their playoff fortunes?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

After a thrilling victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers punched their playoff ticket. They will now host the Houston Texans on Monday Night–their first home playoff game with a live audience in eight years. Not only will the Steelers look to continue their Monday Night home dominance, they also will want to snap the looming playoff-win drought.

Since 1991, the Steelers have won 23 straight Monday Night Football games at home. They will need every bit of help in the universe as they face the NFL’s toughest defense in Houston.

Unlike the past eight seasons, Pittsburgh will finally host a postseason contest–not in an empty stadium, either. Their recent playoff failures have come mostly on the road in tough destinations such as: Kansas City, Buffalo, and Baltimore.

