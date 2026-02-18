Canada hangs on to advance to men’s hockey semifinal game

Canada’s men’s hockey team is off to the semifinals at the Milan Cortina Olympics after a high-stress game.

The Canadians beat Czechia 4-3 two minutes into sudden-death overtime to move on.

Even though Macklin Celebrini’s goal in the first gave Team Canada a lead early, it was Czechia that was on top for most of the contest.

Czechia was up 2-1 at the end of the first. Canada scored once in the second for a 2-2 tie at the end of that period.

Czechia took the lead again less than 10 minutes into the third, then Canada tied it up with a few minutes remaining before ultimately securing the win in overtime.

There are certainly concerns for Canada’s strength moving forward, since captain Sidney Crosby left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Canada’s coach Jon Cooper told reporters that making it to the semifinals for Crosby was a major motivator for the team heading into the third period.

