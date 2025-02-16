Cancer screening clinic being held at Forbes Cancer Institute next month

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute is holding its March cancer screening event at AHN Forbes Cancer Institute in Monroeville.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, March 8.

Registration is already open to AHN and non-AHN patients. Anyone interested in attending must make an appointment by calling 412-359-6665. AHN said patients with or without insurance are encouraged to participate in the clinic.

Patients may receive up to seven screenings in one day, all at one location. Screenings may include:

Breast cancer (ages 40-74)

Cervical cancer (ages 21-65)

Colorectal cancer (ages 45-75)

Head and neck cancers (ages 18+)

Lung cancer (ages 50-80 with a history of cigarette smoking)

Prostate cancer (ages 45-75)

Skin cancer (ages 18+)

“At AHN, we’re seeing firsthand the concerning increase in colorectal cancer among younger patients, so it is critically important to never ignore anything your body is telling you and get checked at any age,” said doctor James McCormick. “We want to live healthy, vibrant, active lives at every age. This isn’t just about getting older; it’s about taking control of your health and routine screenings are no longer a suggestion – they’re a vital preventative measure.”

If you can’t attend this clinic, you can schedule an appointment at a weekly screening clinic at Jefferson Hospital and Forbes Hospital. Click here to learn more.

