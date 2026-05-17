Pittsburgh Riveters introduce official mascot, Nellie

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s women’s soccer team has introduced its official mascot.

On Sunday, the Riveters, which just began its second season in the Steel City, introduced Nellie as the team’s official mascot.

Nellie’s name is inspired by Pittsburgh native and journalist Nellie Bly, who was well known for her trip around the world in 72 days. The mascot wears No. 72 in honor of that historic voyage.

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