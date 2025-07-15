Canon McMillan High School teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student in classroom

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A Canon McMillan High School teacher has been charged with allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of his students.

Justin Harry White, 48, is facing several charges, including 13 counts of institutional sexual assault.

White was also the head varsity golf coach at Canon Mac from 2010 to 2023.

Channel 11 was the only one there when White was arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation uncovered thousands of texts and emails between White and the victim, which were described as a “daily sexual, romantic and inappropriate for a student-teacher relationship,” according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said White and the victim, who was a senior at the time, had multiple sexual encounters, including in White’s classroom, a parking lot three miles from the high school and at the soccer fields in North Strabane Township.

Reporter Amy Hudak is going through the police paperwork and will have more on this breaking story on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

Canon McMillan School District Superintendent Dr. Greg Taranto sent the following letter to the community:

Canon McMillan Statement by WPXI on Scribd

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group