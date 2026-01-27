Canonsburg residents dig vehicles out from around a foot of snow

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Drivers spent their day digging out their cars on the streets of Canonsburg on Monday.

Some told us that they wish they had more of a warning to move their cars, so the streets could be completely cleared.

“We just have to have a little better communication about if we have cars out on the main drag, just put them in the alley. That way, the roads can be completely cleaned off and we wouldn’t have no problems,” said Canonsburg resident Kendell Davis.

Most of Washington County saw around a foot of snow.

