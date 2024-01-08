Canonsburg restaurant bans Buffalo sauce ahead of Pittsburgh playoff game against Bills

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Now that the Steelers have secured a spot in the playoffs, Pittsburgh businesses are getting into the competitive spirit.

For Bubba’s Burghers - Southpointe, that means no Buffalo Sauce or Buffalo Chicken Dip until after the Steelers play the Bills in their wild card game Sunday.

“Buffalo sauce started at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo NY. We have amazing Buffalo sauce and it is our #1 selling sauce, but going into the game on Sunday, I don’t want to do ANYTHING to show any kind of support for Buffalo.” said owner Bubba Snider.

Diners can still douse their wings in any other of Bubba’s more than 20 sauces.

