Car crashes into Greenburg building, damages gas meters

GREENSBURG — A Greensburg building was evacuated Monday after a crash damaged gas meters.

Westmoreland County Dispatchers said police, fire and medics were called to a building that contains a daycare and salon on Huff Avenue Extension around 11 a.m.

South Greensburg Fire Department Chief Matthew White tells Channel 11 that someone drove a sedan into the building, damaging four gas meters and causing a gas leak.

White says the gas company quickly shut off service to the building and firefighters evacuated people inside.

No one was hurt in the crash. All of the children were taken to a nearby daycare facility.

Officials weren’t immediately sure how the crash happened.

