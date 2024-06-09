Car crashes through Plum apartment building wall, displaces 3 people

PLUM, Pa. — A Plum family is displaced after a car crashed through the wall of their home early Sunday morning.

The crash happened along Kerr Avenue after 5 a.m.

Emergency crews tell Channel 11 that a driver fell asleep at the wheel, went off the road, knocked over a utility pole and crashed into an apartment building, leaving behind a large hole in a brick wall.

The driver then got out of the car, walked home and called for an ambulance.

Two adults and a child were displaced and are getting help from the Red Cross.

