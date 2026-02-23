Car damaged when nearly 30 shots were fired on a busy Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — Nearly 30 gunshots were fired on busy Brookline Boulevard Saturday night. This happened just after 10:30 p.m. outside of a bar called Proof.

When the bullets stopped flying, it was discovered that a car had been hit during the barrage of gunfire. The windows were shattered, and bullets pierced the car. No victims were found at the scene, and it’s not clear if anyone was in the car.

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., reporter Amy Hudak shows the chilling video where you can hear all the bullets being shot and learns what neighbors and business owners are doing to keep their community safe.

