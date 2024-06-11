Local

Car ends up on side, 1 person hurt in Pleasant Hills crash

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Crash A vehicle ended up on its side after crashing just before 11 p.m. on Lebanon Church Road. (Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company)

One person was hurt in a crash in Pleasant Hills late Monday night.

A vehicle ended up on its side after crashing just before 11 p.m. on Lebanon Church Road.

A person who was trapped in the vehicle was able to get out when the sunroof was removed, according to the Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company. They were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The road was temporarily blocked while crews worked to clear the crash.

