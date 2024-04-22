Local

Car rolls onto its side after multi-vehicle crash in McCandless

A car rolled onto its side after a multi-vehicle crash in McCandless.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of E Ingomar Road and Kummer Road at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

One car was resting on its passenger side. A hole appeared to have been cut through its shattered windshield and the airbags had been deployed.

Emergency crews were also working on a nearby vehicle that sustained heavy damage to its front. Parts of the vehicle were on the road.

At this time, investigators have not reported any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

