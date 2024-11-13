Police tase driver after car slams into Advanced Auto Parts in West Homestead, officials say

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A car slammed into an Advanced Auto Parts store in West Homestead Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 430 block of West 7th Avenue at around 5:45 a.m.

Channel 11 saw a damaged U-Haul being towed from the scene.

West Homestead fire chief John Dindak told Channel 11 the vehicle coming from Duquesne was going at a high rate of speed, clipped two cars and hit the store.

Officials said police had to chase the driver after the crash and tased him.

Allegheny County dispatchers said there are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

