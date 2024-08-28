Cars slam into house in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two cars slammed into a house in Uniontown Wednesday.

Fayette County 911 said emergency crews were called to the 100 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue at 9:27 a.m.

Our crew saw a red vehicle with heavy front end damage resting in a front yard. It was towed from the scene.

There was also a Meals on Wheels van that was towed from the scene with its hood smashed.

One person was taken to the hospital.

