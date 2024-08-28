Local

Cars slam into house in Uniontown

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Car slams into house in Uniontown Car slams into house in Uniontown

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two cars slammed into a house in Uniontown Wednesday.

Fayette County 911 said emergency crews were called to the 100 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue at 9:27 a.m.

Our crew saw a red vehicle with heavy front end damage resting in a front yard. It was towed from the scene.

There was also a Meals on Wheels van that was towed from the scene with its hood smashed.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Multiple local school districts to dismiss students early Wednesday due to high temperatures
  • Woman killed in crash on Route 28
  • Extreme volleyball practice leaves girls with blistered hands; parent calls for coach to resign
  • VIDEO: PPS no longer providing buses for students in Homewood, leaving parents concerned over walk to class
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read