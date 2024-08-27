Local

Extreme volleyball practice leaves girls with blistered hands; parent calls for coach to resign

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV

Woodland Hills extreme volleyball practice

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — High school athletes at a local school were recently pushed to the limit on a dangerously hot day.

The extreme practice is being compared to child abuse.

“This isn’t the Army, these are just little girls,” a parent told Channel 11.

On Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Nicole Ford explains what happened at a Woodland Hills volleyball practice that has one dad calling for the coach to resign.

