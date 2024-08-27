Extreme volleyball practice leaves girls with blistered hands; parent calls for coach to resign

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — High school athletes at a local school were recently pushed to the limit on a dangerously hot day.

The extreme practice is being compared to child abuse.

“This isn’t the Army, these are just little girls,” a parent told Channel 11.

On Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Nicole Ford explains what happened at a Woodland Hills volleyball practice that has one dad calling for the coach to resign.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group