Shaler Area School District to dismiss students early Wednesday due to high temperatures

SHALER, Pa. — The Shaler Area School District will dismiss students early Wednesday due to high temperatures in the forecast.

“Because our buildings will not have an opportunity to sufficiently cool down overnight, we are taking a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” the district said.

High school students will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m., middle school students at 12:15 p.m., elementary school students at 12:30 p.m. and primary school students at 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Schools made a similar decision for 37 facilities without air conditioning.

A letter from Shaler’s superintendent said coaches will decide whether or not to cancel athletic practices.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this unexpected schedule change may cause, but we know you share our concern for the safety of our students and staff as our highest priority,” the letter reads.

